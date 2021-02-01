Tucson Originals holding food drive at its restaurants

For more than two decades, Coralie Satta and other members of Tucson Originals have been all about feeding family, in the broadest sense of the word. The COVID-19 pandemic can’t change that.
“I know our restaurants are suffering in a horrible way, but restaurants always have food so we can at least feed ourselves and our families, and we are not sure that is the case for everyone. We wanted to make sure we got some food together for our neighbors and our customers, who we have been feeding for almost 30 years at Ghini’s. We know them and have always wanted to make this a safe place they can call home; they feel like family,” said Satta, the owner of Ghini’s French Caffe.
She is also the driving force behind the Tucson Originals food drive to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The event is ongoing at more than a dozen restaurants through Feb. 26, with participating restaurants featuring drop-off boxes for non-expired canned goods and/or cash donations. Many are offering incentives for donations; Ghini’s Caffe is gifting a $5 gift certificate to each customer who donates five or more canned goods.
In addition to Ghini’s, participating restaurants include Rocco’s Little Chicago; Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon & BBQ; Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro; Vero Amore; Noble Hops; Firetruck Brewing; Chef Chic: Tucson Personal Chef & Catering Services; Barrio Brewing; Fiamme Pizza; and Bisbee Breakfast Club.
Satta said projects such as the food drive are a labor of love for Tucson Originals, an alliance of independently owned local restaurants, purveyors and partners working to raise awareness about the vibrant culinary community in Tucson.
“We love what we do and we love this industry. For me, this is my passion; it is not just some sort of job. I have been sourcing locally since I opened in 1992 and feel that we are all pieces of a giant community puzzle, so it is important to support the place you live,” said Satta.
Community support has had a huge impact during a time when food insecurity has been unprecedented, said Norma Cable, public relations and marketing specialist for the food bank.
Cable said that from March through December 2020, the food bank and its partners distributed 75 million pounds of food through five Southern Arizona counties.
“Normally we would distribute about 70 million pounds in a year, so we appreciate everyone coming forward and working together to support us, especially restaurants like the Tucson Originals who we know have been so hard hit at this time,” said Cable.
Satta is open about the hardships that many of the restaurants have experienced during the pandemic. She said that Ghini’s is open indoors with limited capacity to account for social distancing and that the bakery and patio (with heaters) are also open.
“Our staff has been amazing champions and we have a loyal following with our customers, but our income is about 60 percent on a good day and the bills are still at 100 percent, so it has been a struggle, but I am pretty damn stubborn,” she said.