When you think of Tucson, you might think of the food, the weather or the hiking trails.
But when TripAdvisor thinks of Tucson, they think of the romance.
TripAdvisor recently named Tucson one of 15 "ridiculously romantic weekend getaways in Arizona."
Besides Tucson, the list mentions Sedona, Bisbee and Cottonwood. Oro Valley also made the cut.
"In Arizona, stunning natural beauty can be found everywhere you look; from red mountain peaks to vast canyons and desert landscapes," the list says. "Opportunities for romance are about as endless as the view from the Grand Canyon, making it an ideal spot for a weekend trip with your loved one."
When speaking of Tucson specifically, TripAdvisor mentioned Sabino Canyon, bike tours and hot air balloon rides.
As for Oro Valley, TripAdvisor mentioned golfing, the Gaslight Music Hall, and renovated casitas available for rent.
Beyond this list, TripAdvisor recently named Tucson one of seven cities to add to your travel bucket list.