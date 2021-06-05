Tucson, Pima County face lifeguard shortages at public pools

“We were building swimming facilities, hotels, condominiums and requiring more lifeguards,” he said. “We didn't have the youth, the numbers coming through into the workforce.”

According to Sassi, lifeguard shortages have been an issue for Tucson since the Great Recession.

“The rest of the country and us fall into a category that after 2008, we have had a shortage. That year just brought a huge shortage because that was when we had the big economic slump, everybody cut back,” he said. “We've been trying to play catch up ever since.”

While lifeguard shortages existed before the pandemic, COVID-19 made matters even worse.

“It's a perfect storm that's happened to us, and it is a real terrible crisis. We could foresee a third of the pools not opening this summer,” Fisher said. “Every year, we've always had dwindling numbers. But last year, we lost that normal huge chunk that comes in — 300,000 or more first-time individuals never came into the workforce last year.”

In addition to a lack of training to bring on employees, many lifeguards found other summertime employment options amid the uncertain prospect of pools reopening this summer.