Tucson police chief says he's willing to resign over handling of man's death while in custody

“I accept responsibility for both these serious missteps, although I believe neither was the result of any sort of malevolence or deliberate attempt to hide anything,” Magnus said. “But I realize, given the times we’re in, any mistakes of this kind are viewed with great suspicion and contribute to the lack of trust in the police.”

According to Magnus, this is the 12th in-custody death that has occurred with TPD over the last 10 years. Seven of those deaths were determined to be suicide and the remaining five people died after being restrained.

“Each case was carefully reviewed and no officers in prior cases were found to be criminally responsible,” he said.

“Rightfully” outraged

During the news conference, Romero emphasized the need to make changes that support the safety of the community.

“I know that the actions of these officers are not reflective of the department, whose officers are professional, hardworking individuals with deep roots in our community,” she said. “Events like these remind us that even the most progressive police departments with some of the most forward-thinking policies and rigorous training are not immune to failure.”