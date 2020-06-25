City manager says he will not accept resignation of Tucson police chief

"Many community members and neighborhood leaders have also reached out to me to express their support for Chief Magnus and the work he has done in their neighborhoods and in our community," he said.

Ortega said he believes Magnus' leadership "is exactly what we need in these difficult times."

Getting rid of the chief now "will not help us continue to transform our police department," he wrote.

"We still have work to do to continue transforming our police department to meet our community’s expectations."

Mayor Regina Romero, who was standing next to Magnus when he made the offer to step down during a news conference on Wednesday, said she did not believe "the chief should resign."

"Chief Magnus has brought forward thinking changes to TPD policies, practices and trainings, and has built strong relationships with our community since he joined the Department in 2016," Romero said in a statement. "Now is the time to work together and rebuild public trust in our police department by increasing transparency, ensuring accountability, and re-imagining how we provide safety to our community. I look forward to working with Chief Magnus to accomplish these reforms."

On Thursday night, family, friends and the community were planning to hold a vigil at the El Tiradito shrine downtown in honor of Ingram-Lopez.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @StarHigherEd

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.