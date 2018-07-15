The Tucson Police Department is investigating the homicide that took place early Sunday morning involving an adult male at an apartment complex at 301 W. Helen Street, near West Speedway Boulevard and 11th Avenue, according to TPD spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
Police responded to the area at 1:30 a.m. after a caller located a large amount of blood and followed a blood trail to where the victim was located, Dugan said.
Officers found the male with obvious stab wounds and immediately gave first aid until members of the Tucson Fire Department arrived, he said. Shortly afterward the man was pronounced dead.
The man has been identified but his name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
Based on evidence located at the scenes and statements from witnesses, police detectives believe there was a verbal altercation at the apartment complex, Dugan said.
Currently, there are no suspects in custody and detectives are following up on leads. They are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 88-CRIME where the caller can remain anonymous.