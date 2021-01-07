Tucson police: Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash on 22nd Street

A 25-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when a car making a left turn collided with his motorcycle, Tucson police said.
Just after 9 p.m., police officers were sent to the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Fourth Avenue for a vehicle crash.
Tucson Fire personnel were rendering aid to the motorcyclist, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Tucson police identified him as Daniel Joseph Huggins, 25.
Detectives determined Huggins was riding a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on 22nd and as he approached Fourth Avenue, a black 2011 Dodge Nitro that was westbound turned left in front of him, police said. Huggins' motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the Nitro.
The driver of the Nitro remained at the scene and was determined not to have been impaired at the time of the crash. Huggins was wearing a helmet.
Police have determined that the failure to yield while making a left turn by the Nitro's driver contributed to the crash. Detectives are working to determine if excessive speed by Huggins could be a factor.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
This is the second traffic fatality in Tucson this year.