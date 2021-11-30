Tucson Police move to fire officer who killed man in a motorized wheelchair

Warning: This video contains graphic content. Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a press conference Tuesday that an officer will be fired after shooting and killing a man in a motorized wheelchair. The shooting occurred at a Lowe's Home Improvement store Monday evening when officers re…

Tucson Police are moving to fire an officer who shot a man dead in the parking lot of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store Monday evening.

The man killed, 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards, was in a motorized wheelchair at the time and had brandished a knife, but had his back to the officer at the time of the shooting.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to share videos of the incident, which started at the Walmart on Valencia Road near Midvale Road.

It was at the Walmart where Richards reportedly stole a toolbox and an employee alerted off-duty TPD officer and security liason Ryan Remington.

According to Magnus, the employee said he caught up with Richards as he fled the store and asked for a receipt for items he was carrying, to which Richards brandished a knife and replied "Here's my receipt," before continuing towards the Lowe's garden-section entrance.

Remington followed after Richards across the Walmart parking lot and then into the nearby Lowe's parking lot.

As Richards continued, he apparently also said that if police wanted him to drop the knife, they would have to shoot him.