Tucson police to quit taking funds from federal border-security grant

The Tucson Police Department has notified the federal government that they are withdrawing from participation in the Operation Stonegarden border security grant program, arguing that it runs counter to "their mission and the expectation of the community we serve."

The department's move comes as Pima County continues to decide whether to also cease acceptance of the federal funding, which provides local municipalities funding for costs associated with policing border security, whether its for equipment, overtime or other uses.

The Tucson police disclosure was made in a Dec. 30 email to the department from assistant police chief Kevin Hall. He wrote that officials have advised the Arizona Department of Homeland Security, the governing body that administers the grant, that it will no longer participate in the program, effective at the end of the month.

The email was obtained by the Arizona Daily Star this week through a public records request.