Tucson Rodeo Parade to ban use of one of two confederate flags

The Tucson Rodeo Parade announced this week that it will no longer allow one of the Confederate flags to be displayed in the annual procession, acknowledging the concerns of a Tucson City Councilmember that many of people equate it with issues of slavery.

The decision was made in response to calls from Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz, who along with Mayor Regina Romero asked the committee that puts on the parade to stop the long-time use of the flag in both the parade’s color guard and on the Sons of the Confederate Veterans float.

In a statement sent to the Star Tuesday night, the committee said the flag displayed on the float – known as the battle flag of the Army of Northern Virginia – is often “incorrectly identified as the flag of the Confederate States of America, and the Parade Committee acknowledges that many people equate it to the issues of slavery. As it is also not directly a part of Southern Arizona history, we will not allow the display of the battle flag on any future entry.”

The committee said that the “Stars and Bars” flag, which flew over Tucson during a nearly 300-day Confederate occupation in 1862, will continue to be flown alongside all the flags of governments entities that ruled the City of Tucson, a list that includes the Spanish, Mexican, State of Arizona and United States of America flags.