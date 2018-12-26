People enjoy the nightlife of North Fourth Avenue and downtown by way of Sun Link streetcar while in the Fourth Avenue underpass in 2014.

If you have most of your New Year’s Eve plans set in stone but don’t have transportation details worked out, perhaps the Sun Link streetcar will be a worthy option.

The Sun Link Streetcar will have extended hours on New Year’s Eve, shutting down at 2 a.m.

According to a news release from Sun Link, it’s recommended to purchase a streetcar ticket in advance to avoid any lines. A one-day SunGO ticket costs $4.50 at any streetcar stop. Tickets can also be purchased online.

Streetcar service the following day, Tuesday, Jan. 1, will also be a bit different and will run on a Sunday schedule — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with service every 20 minutes.

Regular service resumes on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

And if you don't have New Year's Eve plans yet, here are 14 events to help you celebrate:

