If you have most of your New Year’s Eve plans set in stone but don’t have transportation details worked out, perhaps the Sun Link streetcar will be a worthy option.
The Sun Link Streetcar will have extended hours on New Year’s Eve, shutting down at 2 a.m.
According to a news release from Sun Link, it’s recommended to purchase a streetcar ticket in advance to avoid any lines. A one-day SunGO ticket costs $4.50 at any streetcar stop. Tickets can also be purchased online.
Streetcar service the following day, Tuesday, Jan. 1, will also be a bit different and will run on a Sunday schedule — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with service every 20 minutes.
Regular service resumes on Wednesday, Jan. 2.
And if you don't have New Year's Eve plans yet, here are 14 events to help you celebrate:
Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails — 135 S. 6th Ave.
Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails will be serving a 3-course menu ($60) and a 4-course menu ($75) for the holiday.
The main course features four choices, including pan-seared cabrilla or citrus braised duck quarter.
See the full menu here.
Kingfisher — 2564 E. Grant Rd.
Beginning at 5 p.m., Kingfisher will be offering an a la carte menu which is set to include holiday specials and favorites from the regular menu.
Live music will start at 8 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be booked online.
The Loft Cinema — 3233 E. Speedway
The Loft will offer a late-night sing-and-quote-along screening of Labyrinth at 11 p.m.
Before the screening, folks will get to participate in a costume contest, in addition to watching pre-show David Bowie music videos. Guests are encouraged to wear a masquerade mask, though there will also be a make-your-own-mask table available.
And when the clock strikes midnight, folks will be given a free champagne toast.
The event costs $12 for members, $15 for non-members. For more information, click here.
Union Public House — 4340 N. Campbell Ave.
Union will be offering a 4-course dinner, in addition to a champagne toast, live music and a DJ.
The $65 dinner runs from 5 to 9 p.m., though the celebration runs until 2 a.m. Reservations are required. Call 329-8575.
For more information, click here.
Hotel Congress — 311 E. Congress St.
Hotel Congress is hosting a "Decades" New Year's Eve Party, partly in celebration of the hotel's 100th anniversary.
General admission costs $40. There's a free photo booth, champagne and cake at midnight, live music, and lots of dancing.
VIP tickets cost $140, but will get you entrance to the private bar and lounge, drink tickets, and access to a full buffet.
Click here for more information.
Pump It Up — 3248 N. Freeway Industrial Loop Suite 108
If you need some ideas for the kiddos, Pump It Up might be a good option.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pump It Up will host a "Noon" Year's celebration. There will be bubbles and a balloon drop. Admission costs $14 for children on the day of the event, $12 in advance.
For more information, visit Pump It Up's digital calendar.
1912 Brewing — 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
1912 Brewing is hosting a decades party, which means guests should come dress up in clothing from their favorite decade.
There will be karaoke, drink specials, and a free champagne toast at 10 p.m.
See more here.
Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort — 5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Rd.
Hacienda Del Sol will offer a night of fine dining to ring in the new year.
From 4:30 to 9 p.m., Hacienda Del Sol's The Grill will offer holiday specials, in addition to champagne, a craft cocktail or a glass of wine.
From 4:40 to 10 p.m. at the Terraza Garden Patio & Lounge, folks can also find holiday specials, live music, and a champagne toast.
The resort will also host a buffet dinner and dancing celebration from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. To attend the party only, admission costs $30. To attend the party and dinner, admission costs $99.
For more details, click here.
Maynards Market & Kitchen — 400 N. Toole Ave.
From 5 to 11 p.m., Maynards will be offering holiday specials and a limited menu.
Specials include Wagyu New York strip and Atlantic lobster tail, among appetizers and desserts. See the full menu here.
Reservations can be made by calling 545-0577.
Bowling — Multiple locations
Several bowling alleys in Tucson will be hosting New Year's Eve celebrations.
Locations include:
- Tucson Bowl, 7020 E. 21st St., 747-1363
- Fiesta Lanes, 501 W. River Rd., 887-2695
- Lucky Strike Bowl, 4015 E. Speedway, 327-4926
- Cactus Bowl, 3665 S. 16th Ave., 327-6561
The first party includes unlimited cyber bowling with party favors, pizza and soda. The second party begins later in the night and includes unlimited cyber bowling, party favors, and champagne or cider.
Reservations and more information can be found at the links above.
Hotel McCoy — 720 W. Silverlake Rd.
Folks who book a room at Hotel McCoy for the New Year's Eve holiday will be given a complimentary "Chill Party Kit."
The kit is set to include a full bottle of Arizona sparkling Brut, party favors, and a "Letter to 2019 Me" that the hotel will mail back to you in a year.
There will also be drink specials at the bar. Use code "2019" to book a room. See more information here.
Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa — 3800 E. Sunrise Dr.
Westin La Paloma will offer a 4-course $79 dinner in their restaurant, Azul.
Beyond the food, there will be a family-friendly DJ from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and a free champagne toast.
Reservations can be made online or at 742-6000. See the full menu here.
The Coronet — 402 E. 9th St.
The Coronet will offer a $70 New Year's Eve dinner menu for the holiday. The dinner costs $95 with wine.
Beyond dinner, guests will get to enjoy live music from 6 to 10 p.m..
Reservations are required by calling 999-0931. See the full menu here.
Laffs Comedy Caffe — 2900 E. Broadway
If you're in the mood for a good laugh this New Year's Eve, Laffs Comedy Caffe is putting on a 7 p.m. show and dinner.
There will also be prizes and champagne.
At the 10:30 p.m. show, there will be a champagne breakfast buffet.
Tickets cost $30 per person and can be reserved online. Click here for more information.