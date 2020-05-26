You are the owner of this article.
Tucson students: Sound off on how the coronavirus has impacted you

Melanie Perla Linares waits to take the stage during the second night of drive-thru graduations at Flowing Wells High School on May 20, 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson students will have the opportunity to sound off on how the coronavirus has impacted them as part of a virtual forum this week.

Students will moderate and engage in the event, which will focus on the pandemic’s impact both academically and socially, as well as what they’d like to see happen moving forward. It is open to students across the country.

Parents, educators and community leaders are invited to listen and learn about the students’ experiences.

The event, on Thursday, May 28, is being hosted by the Metropolitan Education Commission and their Youth Advisory Council, in partnership with the Pima County School Superintendent’s Office.

It is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The Zoom link is https://bit.ly/MECYAC, with meeting ID: 860 6332 8971 and password: 156666.

For more information, call 520-670-0055.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

