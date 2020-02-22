Tucson teen faces deportation after being caught with marijuana vape pens

The volunteer group attempts to get people who are bond-eligible out of custody. Torres’ family hopes the immigration court will issue a bond. But even if it does, those costs vary widely and can run in the thousands, says public defender Margo Cowan, who runs the operation.

Cowan says there are routes to seek relief from deportation in a case like Torres’. One may be seeking asylum from a region he doesn’t know and where he could be at risk.

“When people have been out of their community for a long time, they’re easy targets,” Cowan says. “They stand out.”

Most of Torres’ family is in the U.S., except for one older brother who Torres hasn’t seen in eight years.

Uribe says her son cries to her on the phone. He doesn’t know what he would do in Mexico. She wipes tears away, thinking of her son alone and afraid.

In school, he was studying mechanics and carpentry. He looked forward to his classes, his mother says. And he worked to help pay for his own things and to cover necessities.

As a kid, he helped out in the restaurant where his mom worked. When she had to quit that job because of health problems, Torres quit playing soccer so he could work more.