Tucson tells state that city requiring employees to get vaccinated is legal

PHOENIX — Tucson is breaking no laws in requiring its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, its city attorney said Tuesday.

In a letter to the Attorney General's Office, Mike Rankin said an executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey claiming that existing state laws prohibit the mandating of vaccines governs only what state and county health officials can do. So any contention that it applies to Tucson, he said, is just false, and the governor's order "is entirely void and meaningless."

Rankin does not dispute that the Legislature, in its waning days, did approve SB 1824, a measure that prohibits state and local governments from requiring anyone to get inoculated.

But he pointed out that law does not take effect until the 91st day after state lawmakers wrapped up their 2021 session, which is Sept. 29. That fact alone, Rankin said, should be enough to convince the attorney general to dismiss the complaint by Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, accusing Tucson of ignoring the yet-to-be-enacted statute.

And even assuming that Sept. 29 effective date, Rankin said he's still not convinced Tucson would be breaking any laws. He pointed out that there are two lawsuits challenging the validity of the law based on constitutional arguments about what can — and cannot — be in the legislation.