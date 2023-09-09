Tucsonans love to thrift just about everything. From new-to-you clothing to home decor and kitchen appliances, our local thrift stores have a little something for everyone.

So, whether you’re shopping used to save money or to help the planet, Tucson has plenty of thrift shops to choose from. Here is our mega list of locally-owned and nationally-run thrift shops around the city (in alphabetical order).

Important note: Each shop has different operating hours, so we recommend double-checking their hours before heading out on a shopping spree. Happy thrifting!

Assistance League of Tucson

The Assistance League of Tucson has plenty of home decor, housewares and typical thrift shop odds and ends. You can check out their inventory online, purchase an item (or items) and do in-person pickup in case you don’t want to spend a few hours digging through products.

Blessingdales Thrift Stores

Sales from the Blessingdales Thrift Stores of Tucson benefit the programs at Teen Challenge of Arizona. There are currently two locations in the area.

Bringing Out The Best Thrift Store Boutique

This thrift shop recently opened in the former SAS Fabrics building on Speedway. You can find clothing, home decor, furniture and more at this thrift shop boutique.

Buffalo Exchange

Although Buffalo Exchange currently has around 40 locations across the U.S., the clothing and accessory resale store started right here in Tucson in the 1970s. Here, you can buy, sell and trade clothing, shoes and more.

Christian Family Care Thrift Store

This thrift shop offers secondhand clothing, furniture and household items. The sales from the store help “serve at-risk children and families in the Tucson community,” their website says. They also offer a 50% off sale on the first Saturday of every month!

Cotton Blossom

The Cotton Blossom thrift shop in Marana is associated with MHC Healthcare. The shop offers “high quality, gently-used merchandise at great prices,” with their proceeds going toward “families and individuals in need,” according to their website.

DaZee’s

This volunteer-run resale boutique offers blouses, dresses, jewelry, handbags and even some formal wear for women and men. The proceeds from the shop benefit the Hands of a Friend foundation which helps “women and their children who have suffered from domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and elder abuse,” according to their website.

Deseret Industries Thrift Store and Donation Center

Deseret Industries Thrift Store and Donation Center moved to its new location on Orange Grove Road after operating out of its previous location near downtown for 25 years. The store has around 15,000 square feet of thrifty goodness.

Elsa’s Closet Thrift Store

Find used appliances, furniture, home decor, clothing and more at this local thrift store. You can find this thrift store across the street from Pueblo High School.

Golden Goose Thrift Shop

The Golden Goose Thrift Shop has been around for nearly two decades. Find home goods, kitchen items, art, collectibles and more at this thrift shop. All profits benefit the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach and IMPACT of Southern Arizona organizations.

Goodwill of Southern Arizona

This list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Goodwill of Southern Arizona. There are currently 13 Goodwill of Southern Arizona thrift stores and donation centers around the city. (This doesn’t include the Goodwills that are only donation centers.) What’s the most unique item you’ve found at a Goodwill store?

Great Things Thrift Store

You can find clothing for all ages, toys, dinnerware and more at this Arizona-based thrift store. The shop aims to help alleviate the high costs of childcare items without sacrificing the quality.

HabiStore

The Habitat for Humanity store offers used appliances, furniture, home items and even new building materials. The sales from this thrift store help “fund home building and repair projects” in our community, according to their website.

Humane Society of Southern Arizona Thrift Store

Find furniture, clothing, kitchen items and more at the HSSA Thrift Store located at its new home near 22nd Street and Wilmot Road. Plus, you can check out local adoptable pets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays!

InJoy Thrift Stores

When we say this place is huge, we mean it. There’s plenty of space to find the perfect houseware item, T-shirt, toy and even a wedding dress at this thrift store.

Just Cause Thrift Shop

You never know what you might find at this tiny hole-in-the-wall thrift shop on Stone Avenue. They have a selection of dinnerware items, home decor and furniture, plus many other oddities.

Las Dos CoMadres Thrift Shop

Find women’s clothing and accessories at this South Tucson thrift shop. They also offer a variety of home items such as cookie jars, plates and framed artwork.

Little Bird Nesting Company

Of course, we couldn’t forget the babies and kiddos in your life! This shop offers gently-used clothing, accessories, toys and other childcare items.

Plato’s Closet

Like some of the other shops on this list, Plato’s Closet isn’t Tucson-based and has locations across the U.S. Despite its national status, you can find clothes for all seasons in all sizes for a respectable price.

Resale Ranch

Resale Ranch is a secondhand shop that sells household items, furniture, tools, jewelry and more. The shop does estate clean-outs and donation pick-ups.

ReThreads Thrift

Find some new threads (get it?) at this shop dedicated to breaking down the stigmas of mental illness. Many of the clothes featured at this shop are donated from Buffalo Exchange!

Safe Shift Estate Sale Store

This local estate sale store may only be open three days a month, but its 8,500-square-foot location offers plenty of space to find used furniture, home decor, accessories and more. The funds raised help benefit local “firefighters and first responders through the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation,” according to their website.

Savers

OK, OK, Savers doesn’t have local ties, but they do support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona, according to their website. Savers is a great place to find clothes, old movies, books and more. Plus, they pull out all the stops during Halloween time, with a large DIY costume section for those ballin’ on a budget.

Salpointe Thrift and Gift Shop

Yes, the Salpointe Thrift and Gift Shop has ties with Salpointe Catholic High School. Proceeds from the shop’s sales, which average around $30,000 a year, benefit the high school, according to their website.

Speedway Outlet

This thrift store says they add thousands of new items to their inventory daily. So even if you strike out the day you shop, you can always try again the next day or the day after that or the day after that — you get the idea.

St. Vincent de Paul of Southern Arizona Thrift Stores

Try your thrifting luck at this thrift store’s two locations in Tucson. St. Vincent de Paul of Southern Arizona hopes to help the community by assisting with clothing, food, furniture and even rent and utility assistance, according to their website.

Sweet Repeats Children’s Resale Boutique

Sweet Repeats is a children’s resale boutique located in Oro Valley. They offer gently-used children’s items from clothing, toys, books, baby equipment and more. The shop also offers trade or sell options, but you need to book an appointment for those options.

Teal Saguaro

This resale boutique directly supports Tucson Medical Center. Funds raised go back into the hospital. You can find clothing, kids' items, small appliances and more at this locally-run thrift shop.

The Girls Estate Sales

The Girls Estate Sales is a great place to find home decor, furniture, collectibles and more. They offer an ever-changing inventory, so you’ll always find something new at this shop.

Treasures & More

This thrift shop sells used furniture, clothing and other household items. Located on Tucson’s east side near Pima Street and Craycroft Road, all of the proceeds benefit the Miracle Center and GAP Ministries programs that “help those struggling from addiction reclaim their lives,” their website states.

Tucson Thrift Shop

Tucson Thrift Shop is the go-to place for unique vintage clothing and accessories. And, of course, for all of your DIY costume needs! The shop has been a staple on Fourth Avenue for years.

Twice As Nice

Find your next outfit at Twice As Nice, a secondhand clothing and accessories thrift shop on Tucson’s east side. You can occasionally find toys at this shop, too!

White Elephant

The White Elephant Thrift Store has been in Southern Arizona since 1964. The shop features clothing, electronics, home decor, furniture, movies and more. Note: Cash or personal check (with ID) are the only accepted payment methods.

The local thrifting scene is constantly changing. Have a new favorite thrift shop you recently discovered? Did an old favorite recently close up shop? Send me an email at everdugo@tucson.com to let me know, so we can keep this list updated. 😁