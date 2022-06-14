Tucson's 2022 monsoon predicted to be wetter than normal

The 2022 monsoon officially starts Wednesday, with experts predicting a wetter than normal season.

According to the National Weather Service, the 2022 monsoon, June 15 through September 30, is leaning toward slightly wetter than normal. The average rainfall for a Tucson monsoon is 5.55 inches.

The 2022 monsoon is also predicted to get off to a wet start, with chances of thunderstorms throughout the week, the NWS said. Thunderstorm chances start Thursday and will continue through the weekend.

Since the 2022 monsoon will have an early start, the NWS predicted that Tucson will see an active first half of the season before it slows down during the second half.

As for the heat, Tucson will continue to see above-average temperatures throughout the monsoon, the NWS said. Before storms start this week, an excessive heat warning is in effect Thursday, likely to bring near record temperatures to Tucson.

Because of below normal winter precipitation, Pima County is classified as being in a severe drought as it heads into the 2022 monsoon, the NWS said. Last year at the start of the monsoon, Pima County was classified as being in an exceptional drought. By the end, Pima County was considered to be in a moderate drought.

Despite it being a wetter than normal season, the NWS said the 2022 monsoon is not expected to be as wet as the record breaking 2021 monsoon.

The 2021 monsoon was the third-wettest Tucson monsoon on record, finishing with a total of 12.79 inches of rain. The wettest Tucson monsoon on record was in 1964 with 13.84 inches of rain.

The 2021 monsoon also became the wettest July on record and the wettest month in Tucson on record, receiving a total of 8.06 inches of rain. The 2021 monsoon also saw 47 swift-water rescues, 96 flash flood warnings issued and an increase of plant growth and insects.

