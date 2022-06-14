Tucson's 2022 monsoon predicted to be wetter than normal

The 2022 monsoon officially starts Wednesday, with experts predicting a wetter than normal season.
According to the National Weather Service, the 2022 monsoon, June 15 through September 30, is leaning toward slightly wetter than normal. The average rainfall for a Tucson monsoon is 5.55 inches.
The 2022 monsoon is also predicted to get off to a wet start, with chances of thunderstorms throughout the week, the NWS said. Thunderstorm chances start Thursday and will continue through the weekend.
Since the 2022 monsoon will have an early start, the NWS predicted that Tucson will see an active first half of the season before it slows down during the second half.
Pedestrians negotiate the flooded intersection of Tyndall Avenue and University Boulevard in Main Gate Square as heavy monsoon rain falls on July 10, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star 2021
As for the heat, Tucson will continue to see above-average temperatures throughout the monsoon, the NWS said. Before storms start this week, an excessive heat warning is in effect Thursday, likely to bring near record temperatures to Tucson.
Because of below normal winter precipitation, Pima County is classified as being in a severe drought as it heads into the 2022 monsoon, the NWS said. Last year at the start of the monsoon, Pima County was classified as being in an exceptional drought. By the end, Pima County was considered to be in a moderate drought.
Despite it being a wetter than normal season, the NWS said the 2022 monsoon is not expected to be as wet as the record breaking 2021 monsoon.
The 2021 monsoon was the third-wettest Tucson monsoon on record, finishing with a total of 12.79 inches of rain. The wettest Tucson monsoon on record was in 1964 with 13.84 inches of rain.
The 2021 monsoon also became the wettest July on record and the wettest month in Tucson on record, receiving a total of 8.06 inches of rain. The 2021 monsoon also saw 47 swift-water rescues, 96 flash flood warnings issued and an increase of plant growth and insects.
Photos: Monsoon 2021
Rillito River after Tropical Storm Nora
It was clear skies at sunset over the Rillito River, running almost bank-to-bank near its junction at the Santa Cruz River, September 1, 2021, the day after Tropical Storm Nora dumped several hours of rain on Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Storm Preparation
Jeff Bartsch places a sandbag onto his pickup truck near Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Ariz. on August 30, 2021. Bartsch lives near Craycroft Road and 22nd Street and says his wife's office which is the carport has flooded twice.
Tropical Storm Nora is expected to bring heavy rain and cause more flooding.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Tropical storm Nora
Pedestrians walk though the soaked intersection of Congress and 6th as the remnants of tropical storm Nora drops evening rains over Tucson, Ariz., August 31, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Storm Preparation
People fill up sandbags at Hi Corbett Field as clouds roll over in Tucson, Ariz. on August 30, 2021. Tropical Storm Nora is expected to bring heavy rain and cause more flooding.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Storm Preparation
Elaine Gomez. center, receives help from her sister-in-law, Lucyann Trujillo, right, in filling sandbags near Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Ariz. on August 30, 2021. Gomez lives near 19th Street and Craycroft Road and says the house flooded a couple of weeks ago. Tropical Storm Nora is expected to bring heavy rain and cause more flooding.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Storm Preparation
People fill up sandbags at Hi Corbett Field as clouds roll over in Tucson, Ariz. on August 30, 2021. Tropical Storm Nora is expected to bring heavy rain and cause more flooding.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
An air cargo plane lifts off from Tucson, Ariz., International Airport in front of a monsoon storm boiling up to the southeast in the Huachuca City/Sierra Vista area, August 24, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
The last of the day's light hits the upper reaches of a monsoon storm cloud over an utility tower east of Tucson, Ariz., August 18, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A man and his dog skirt a flooded section of The Loop along the Rillito River near Swan Road following Tuesday’s monsoon over central Tucson.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
An evening monsoon storm cloud drops a column of rain over central Tucson, Ariz., August 17, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A woman wades into the flood waters of the Rillito River just west of Swan Road after an afternoon monsoon storm through the center of town got the washes flowing, Tucson, Ariz., August 17, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2021
Monsoon clouds clear as the sun sets near the Santa Catalina Mountains on Aug. 2, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Weather
A woman climbs out of a Nissan pick-up as firefighters from Northwest Fire District position themselves for a water rescue in the Cañada del Oro Wash north of Tucson, Ariz., on Aug. 10, 2021. Firefighters rescued three people from one of two vehicles in the wash, swollen with runoff after an early-morning downpour dumped nearly two-inches upstream.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Several bolts strike in the foothills of the southern Rincon Mountains as an intense monsoon cell rolls into Vail, Ariz., July 30, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A heavy bolt of lightning hits in the foothills of the southern Rincon Mountains as an intense monsoon cell rolls into Vail, Ariz., July 30, 2021,
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A heavy bolt of lightning hits in the foothills of the southern Rincon Mountains as an intense monsoon cell rolls into Vail on Friday night.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon lightning 2021
Lighting strikes southwest of Tucson, Ariz., July 29, 2021, from one of several monsoon cells that moved through valley just before sunset.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon lightning 2021
Several fingers of lighting strike southwest of Tucson, Ariz., July 29, 2021, from one of several monsoon cells that moved through and around the valley just before sunset.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon lightning 2021
Lighting hits southwest of Tucson, Ariz., July 29, 2021, as several monsoon storms roll over the outskirts of the city just before sunset.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon lightning 2021
A bolt of lighting hits in the Santa Catalina foothills in the northwest part of Tucson, Ariz., July 29, 2021, as several monsoon storms rolled over the outskirts of town.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon lightning 2021
A lighting strikes drops out of a monsoon squall moving just southwest of Tucson, Ariz., July 29, 2021, one of several cells that surrounded the city just before sunset.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon lightning 2021
A lighting strikes hits in the Saguaro National Park, east of Tucson, Ariz., July 29, 2021, one of several storm cells that skirted the city.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon lightning 2021
A lighting strikes hits in the Saguaro National Park, east of Tucson, Ariz., July 29, 2021, one of several storm cells that skirted the city.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, Sabino Creek
Tessa Claiborn, 10, jumps in a pool near the bottom of the Sabino dam at Sabino Canyon Recreational Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on July 26th, 2021. After being dry last year, the weekend monsoon storms brought a large flow of water back through the Sabino Creek and over the Sabino Dam.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, Sabino Creek
A gentleman rest on a rock near the bottom of the Sabino dam at Sabino Canyon Recreational Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on July 26th, 2021. After being dry last year, the weekend monsoon storms brought a large flow of water back through the Sabino Creek and over the Sabino Dam.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, Sabino Creek
A hiker walks past an ocotillo with lush green leaves along the Bear Canyon trail at Sabino Canyon Recreational Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on July 26th, 2021. After being dry last year, the weekend monsoon storms brought a large flow of water back through the Sabino Creek and over the Sabino Dam.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, Sabino Creek
A group of saguaro cacti are surrounded by ocotillo and lush green scenery along the Bear Canyon trail with green lush scenery at Sabino Canyon Recreational Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on July 26th, 2021.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, Sabino Creek
Judy Scharringhausen takes a picture of a patch of greenery along the Bear Canyon trail at Sabino Canyon Recreational Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on July 26th, 2021.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, Sabino Creek
Hikers walk along the Bear Canyon trail with green lush scenery at Sabino Canyon Recreational Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on July 26th, 2021.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, Sabino Creek
In 2020, the Sabino Canyon creek was dry for 216 days, the most since 1990. Then we went abruptly to the wettest month in Tucson history in July 2021. Here, a Sabino Canyon visitor, Brad Balla, sits on a rock near the bottom of the Sabino Dam last month.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon storm, July, 2021
The Rillito River rolling along just west of Swan Road after a powerful storm with heavy rain over the Tucson area early Friday, July 23, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, Santa Cruz River
The Santa Cruz River flows Friday morning July 23, 2021 after an overnight monsoon storm passed over in Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon storm, July, 2021
The Rillito River east of 1st Ave. after a powerful storm with heavy rain over the Tucson area early Friday, July 23, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon storm, July, 2021
A cyclist photographs the Rillito River from The Loop path east of 1st Ave. a powerful storm with heavy rain over the Tucson area early Friday, July 23, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon storm, July, 2021
A truck enters Pima Wash on Rudasill Road after a powerful storm with heavy rain over the Tucson area early Friday, July 23, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon storm, July, 2021
A vehicle that was washed downstream in Alamo Wash sits just south of the bridge at Ft. Lowell Road after a powerful storm with heavy rain over the Tucson area early Friday, July 23, 2021. Tucson firefighters rescued the woman from the water in a call that began at Sahuara Ave. and Waverly St.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon flooding, July 2021
The flooded Pantano Wash draws crowds of onlookers where it cuts off Harrison Road following a night of intense monsoon storms, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon flooding, July 2021
Terry Shaeffer gets cell phone video of the the waters of Pantano Wash roaring over Harrison Road following a night of intense monsoon storms, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon flooding, July 2021
Steven Walden grabs video of the flooding Pantano Wash near Colossal Cave Road following a night of intense monsoon storms, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon flooding, July 2021
The parking area of the La Cienega Trailhead is flooded out from the nearby Pantano Wash following a night of intense monsoon storms, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon flooding, July 2021
People walk along the Pantano Wash as bank-to-bank water flows by near Colossal Cave Road following a night of intense monsoon storms, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon flooding, July 2021
A couple of men in a cart cruise along the Pantano Wash paths near the flooded channel near Colossal Cave Road following a night of intense monsoon storms, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon storm, July, 2021
The rolling Rillito River west of Swan Road after a powerful storm with heavy rain over the Tucson area early Friday, July 23, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
Possible water rescue
A Tucson firefighter keeps an eye on the Alamo Wash behind Park Place after callers reported child was in the wash on July 22nd, 2021. There was no child in the wash but TFD watched the wash as a precaution.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Possible water rescue
A full and rapid Alamo Wash behind Park Place Mall in Tucson, Ariz. on July 22nd, 2021.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Sandbag
Julia Andres, left, and her husband David Andres fill sand bags for their home at Hi Corbett Field parking lot in Tucson, Ariz. on July 22nd, 2021. The City of Tucson is offering free self-serve sand bags at numerous vacations through out Tucson. There is a ten bag limit per vehicle. Sand bags and sand are provided but residents will need to bring their own shovel.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Sandbag
Residents fill sand bags at Hi Corbett Field parking lot in Tucson, Ariz. on July 22nd, 2021. The City of Tucson is offering free self-serve sand bags at numerous vacations through out Tucson. There is a ten bag limit per vehicle. Sand bags and sand are provided but residents will need to bring their own shovel.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A bolt of lightning illuminates a column of rain drenching midtown, part of a powerful monsoon cell that dropped rain, winds and hail over parts of Tucson, Ariz., July 20, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A bolt of lightning strikes the southeastern part of town as a powerful monsoon cell moves into central Tucson, Ariz., July 20, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning hits the southern part of the city as a powerful monsoon cell moves through central Tucson, Ariz., July 20, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning and rain fall on the southern parts of the city as a powerful monsoon cell rolls through central Tucson, Ariz., July 20, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Cloud-to-cloud lightning rips through the skies over the Santa Catalina Mountains, part of a second monsoon cell that skirted the northern parts of Tucson, Ariz., July 20, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
From a spot in the Saguaro National Park East, George Lucero gets video of the day's monsoon storms working over the Tanque Verde Valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 16, 2021. A persistent light rain fell over the eastern reaches of the valley throughout the afternoon
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Monsoon storm clouds filter the sun light as a day of rain, mostly in the eastern parts of the valley, comes to an end, Tucson, Ariz., July 16, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A biker crosses over the flooded Canyon del Oro wash on The Loop bridge where the waters flow into the Santa Cruz River in the aftermath of an early morning monsoon storm that dumped inches of rain on the northwest side, Tucson, Ariz., July 14, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A biker on the Rillito River Park paths pedals next to the muddy waters in the channel as he heads east under the Craycroft Road bridge after an overnight monsoon storm dropped heavy rains on the north and west parts of the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 14, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
The dark muddy water in the Canyon del Oro wash falls over a spillway under I-10 near the confluence with the Santa Cruz River in the aftermath of an early morning monsoon storm that flooded washes and low lying areas, Tucson, Ariz., July 14, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2021, CDO Wash
Cañada del Oro Wash flowing with runoff from several monsoon storms flowing onto The Loop bike trail at Magee Road on July 14, 2021.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2021, CDO Wash
Cañada del Oro Wash flowing with runoff from several monsoon storms on July 14, 2021.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2021, CDO Wash
The unbridged crossing at Overton Road and the Cañada del Oro Wash was closed to traffic, but open for photos on July 14, 2021.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2021, CDO Wash
Cañada del Oro Wash flowing with runoff from several monsoon storms as seen from the bridge at La Cholla Blvd. on July 14, 2021.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2021, CDO Wash
The unbridged crossed at Overton Road and Cañada del Oro Wash closed to traffic due to runoff from several monsoon storms on July 14, 2021.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2021, CDO Wash
A cyclists gingerly proceeds along The Loop bike trail along the Cañada del Oro Wash flowing as runoff from several monsoon storms overlooks the banks on July 14, 2021.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A pair of bikers ride under the sunset sky under monsoon clouds along the Rillito River Park paths near Columbus Avenue, Tucson, Ariz., July 13, 2021. The rains bypassed the city for the most part Tuesday following heavy storms the day before.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2021
Trico Electric Cooperative workers respond to a fallen power pole on W. Marana Rd. in Marana, Ariz. on July 12th, 2021. Areas of Marana lost power due to Monday night's monsoon storm.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2021
A group of people take photos as water flows in the Rillito River at N. Campbell Ave. in Tucson July 12th, 2021. With at total of 1.63" of rainfall in this years monsoon season has surpassed last years total rainfall, according to the National Weather service.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Pedestrians negotiate the flooded intersection of Tyndall and University in Maingate Square as heavy rain drops on the area as part of the large monsoon storm that swept through Tucson, Ariz., July 10, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A wall of dust dwarfs downtown as a haboob leads a large monsoon storm into the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 10, 2021. In addition to the haboob the storm dropped heavy rain, winds, lightning and dust over the valley.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A dove fights the winds as the dust forms a haboob and darkens the skies as a large monsoon storm sweeps through the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 10, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Dust from a haboob obscures the skyline, the precursor to a large monsoon storm that swept through the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 10, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A pedestrian negotiates flooded Euclid Avenue near 2nd Street as heavy rains from a large monsoon storm inundate Tucson, Ariz., July 10, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning flashes over the Santa Rita Mountains from one of the scattered monsoon storms surrounding Tucson, Ariz., July 7, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2021
Several powerlines blew over on First Ave between River Road and Wetmore Road due to a monsoon storm with strong winds in Tucson, Ariz. on July 2, 2021.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2021
A man walks along First Ave. in between Wetmore Road and River Road looking at the water flowing in the Rillito River due to a monsoon storm that passed through Tucson, Ariz. on July 2, 2021.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2021
A man walks past a powerline that fell over on First Ave. between Wetmore Road and River Road due to a monsoon storm that passed through Tucson, Ariz. on July 2, 2021.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2021
The Rillito River flows near First Ave and Wetmore Road after a monsoon storm passed over the area in Tucson, Ariz. on July 2, 2021.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2021
Two men walk up to the scene where a monsoon storm with strong winds knocked over several powerlines on First ave between Wetmore Road and River Road in Tucson, Ariz. on July 2, 2021.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2021
A downed tree lays over gravestones at Evergreen Mortuary & Cemetery, 3015 N Oracle Road in Tucson, Ariz., on July 1, 2021. According to Cathy Fiorelli, general manager, a microburst passed through the area on Wednesday afternoon at 2:15p.m. knocking down 35 trees. She says no burials are disturbed.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2021
The sun sets behind monsoon clouds and rain to the west of Tucson Mountain Park, Tucson, Ariz., July 1, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2021
Traffic splashes through the run-off on Ina Road near Pima Canyon Drive during localized monsoon downpour, Tucson, Ariz., July 1, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
As a monsoon storm builds behind them, Jacob Runyan, left, and Michele Bayze watch the clouds and rain roll over the valley in front of them from a boulder at Windy Point in the Santa Catalinas, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Rains rolls down the Tanque Verde Valley behind an agave bloom in the Santa Catalinas, part of a monsoon storm trickling into the valley, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A couple watch as a monsoon storm begins to drop rain in the eastern reaches of the Santa Catalinas from a lookout near Windy Point, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.