Tucson's All Souls Procession back as in-person event this November

Another one of Tucson’s most popular and long-running traditions is back on the holiday calendar.

Many Mouths, One Stomach, organizers for the 32nd annual All Souls Procession Weekend, announced Monday the event would be celebrated again after a year when it was held virtually because of the pandemic.

“We are pleased to announce that we will be proceeding with The All Souls Procession, including the Processional along Tucson’s west side, culminating in the ‘Restoration of Care’ ceremony and burning of the URN at MSA Annex,” the events website was updated to read Monday. “Let the celebration begin.”

This year’s events will be held from Friday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 7, when the procession honoring the dearly departed will take place.

And while organizers are not requiring attendees and participants be vaccinated or wear a mask, they do highly recommend it, and ushers will be on hand with masks to hand out.

“You were going to make some crazy mask anyway, weren’t you?” the group said on the events website. “Be creative. Have fun with it.”