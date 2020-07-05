Tucson's Bighorn Fire: More than 119,000 acres burned, blaze 75% contained

With the Bighorn Fire 75% contained, fire crews are continuing to secure and control the fire line around Summerhaven, officials said Monday.

A virtual community meeting is planned for Monday, July 6, at 8 p.m. at facebook.com/bighornfireinfo.

In the area surrounding the Mount Lemmon SkyCenter, several trees deemed hazardous will be taken down.

Firefighters are also continuing to patrol the Sabino Canyon area as the fire approaches slowly from the north.

Helicopters will be dropping buckets of water to cool hotspots near the southern flank of the fire, south of Willow Canyon, today.

Firefighters on Sunday focused on repairing and cleaning up along the estimated 215 miles of fire line that was built to contain the Bighorn Fire, said Buck Wickham, operations section chief for the Southwest Area Incident Management Team.

The lightning-caused wildfire in the mountains north of Tucson has been burning since June 5. It has scorched 119,020 acres — about 186 square miles — according to a Monday morning update.