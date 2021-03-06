Tucson's housing crisis compounded by months without relief funds, skyrocketing rents

Yak Garang has been living in a hotel room for a week now, his well-being dependent on his service dog and the kindness of others.

Anonymous donors have saved him from homelessness so far, and an attorney helped him avoid having an eviction on his record, but currently there’s no answer to Garang’s biggest need: a new place to live.

His case is one of hundreds, if not thousands, playing out in Pima County, as people face booming rental costs and slow turnover of rental units.

“People are having trouble finding an apartment because many renters are staying in place during the pandemic and because of the demand of the limited units, landlords can ask for more rent,” said Liz Morales, director of housing for the city of Tucson. “We also are seeing landlords selling properties and tenants having to relocate.”

Many property owners and landlords are overstretched after months of waiting for rental assistance funds from government on behalf of tenants not paying rent.

The housing crisis — present throughout the pandemic — has been compounded in 2021 by Congress not approving additional eviction prevention dollars until late December.

This delay was followed by the state moving funding oversight from Arizona’s Department of Housing to its Department of Economic Security, which required new systems to be established.

“The contracting and expanding of programs is really challenging — this would have been much smoother if Congress had passed aid sooner so that there wasn’t a three-month gap in funding,” said Manira Cervantes, community services manager with the county’s Community & Workforce Development Department.