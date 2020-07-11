Tucson's housing network braces for 'pending tsunami' as Arizona eviction moratorium nears its end

More than 74,000 Pima County residents could be at risk of losing the roofs over their heads as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey‘s moratorium on evictions approaches its end.

Across Arizona, 365,000 renters could face eviction over the next four months, according to a recently published analysis by the international consulting firm Stout Risius Ross.

The University of Arizona’s Innovation for Justice Program at the James E. Rogers College of Law uses Stout’s methods for making local predictions while the program’s Cost of Eviction Calculator provides cost estimates: The state could pay over $2 billion and the county upwards of $419 million for costs related to a surge of evictions. Among the expenses: related child-welfare cases; medical and emergency room visits; shelter fees; and involvement in the juvenile court system.

Ducey’s order delaying evictions for renters affected by COVID-19 is scheduled to expire July 22.

There are no plans to extend the order at this time, said Patrick Ptak, the governor’s spokesman, who added that the state is continuing to monitor the situation.