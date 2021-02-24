Tucson's largest school district decides to keep police officers on campuses

“I think we have to be honest with the nature of policing in America and the nature of some of the communities where the SROs are serving,” Shaw said during the Feb. 23 board meeting. “Many and maybe all students from some of these schools have trauma surrounding police officers, whether it’s a personal thing that happened to them or something that happened with their family or friends or extended family, and to think that a police officer can provide that mentorship, I think it’s kind of counterintuitive.”

The officers working in schools are meant to enforce the law but also be a resource in mentoring, building relationships, law-related teaching and community involvement. A school resource officer is equipped to handle a situation with a student differently than an officer who would respond to a 911 call, said Jeff Coleman, TUSD’s director of school safety.

“That SRO is part of that school community and has a much better opportunity to successfully resolve those calls,” he said.

Tucson Unified held several online forums to engage students on how they felt about officers in schools, and Shaw says many of the students in the forum said they did not feel like the officers served a mentorship role for them.