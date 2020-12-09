Tucson's largest school district to stay remote as COVID-19 cases rise

Tucson Unified School District will stick with remote learning as it heads into its second semester, on Jan. 4.
Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo doesn’t know when Tucson’s largest school district, with more than 42,000 students and about 8,000 employees, will open for any sort of in-person learning due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the numerous challenges that creates for schools.
The ability of schools to open “is inextricably linked to the behavior of this community," Trujillo said at a governing board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
“Whether a faculty member, an employee or a student contracts COVID-19 out in the community or in one of our schools, the result is the same,” he said. “We still have to quarantine. We still have to remove teachers from classrooms. We still have to close classrooms. We still have to close schools.”
Although the transmission rate inside Pima County schools is relatively low at about 3%, transmission throughout the community is only growing, creating staffing issues in some of the school districts when large numbers of staff are forced to quarantine at one time due to potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Trujillo said a lack of available substitutes for those in quarantine is one of the reasons behind TUSD's decision to stay remote for the time being.
The superintendent said that he’s heard from parents who want the district to open, in part because students are struggling academically.
There is an “alarming increase” of Fs this year compared to last, Trujillo said, especially in the secondary grades.
In the middle school grades, the number of Fs have increased by 67% over last year, and in high school there was a 38% increase in Fs, according to numbers presented by the district.
Like many school leaders and elected officials, Trujillo says whether schools open comes down to everyone doing their part to slow the spread of the virus.
Following mitigation measures on both an individual and large scale “is the only way we are going to be able to give the gift of school back to the thousands of students and thousands of employees that have been waiting for it,” Trujillo said.
Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.