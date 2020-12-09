Tucson's largest school district to stay remote as COVID-19 cases rise

Tucson Unified School District will stick with remote learning as it heads into its second semester, on Jan. 4.

Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo doesn’t know when Tucson’s largest school district, with more than 42,000 students and about 8,000 employees, will open for any sort of in-person learning due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the numerous challenges that creates for schools.

The ability of schools to open “is inextricably linked to the behavior of this community," Trujillo said at a governing board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

“Whether a faculty member, an employee or a student contracts COVID-19 out in the community or in one of our schools, the result is the same,” he said. “We still have to quarantine. We still have to remove teachers from classrooms. We still have to close classrooms. We still have to close schools.”

Although the transmission rate inside Pima County schools is relatively low at about 3%, transmission throughout the community is only growing, creating staffing issues in some of the school districts when large numbers of staff are forced to quarantine at one time due to potential exposure to the coronavirus.