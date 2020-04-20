Tucson's Reid Park Zoo welcomes 5 meerkat pups

The new elephant calf is no longer the youngest animal at Reid Park Zoo.

Five meerkat pups were born at the zoo more than a week ago — the first-ever of the species to be born at Reid Park Zoo.

On April 9, zoo officials found three adult meerkats hovering over a “pile of tiny moving legs,” Reid Park Zoo said in a press release. The pups, whose genders are still unknown, had been born overnight.

“All three adults, who are first-time parents, are doing an excellent job of parenting,” animal care supervisor Adam Ramsey said in the release. “Both females are nursing, grooming and cuddling the babies to keep them warm.”

Adult meerkats share the responsibility of raising pups, the release says.

“Meerkats are sensitive to disturbances, especially when pups are present,” the zoo says, adding that zoo staff are having “minimal contact” with them and the pups are in a secluded area.

“We are proud of our new little family and can’t wait for the pups to make their public debut,” said the zoo’s president and CEO Nancy Kluge.