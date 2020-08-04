Tucson's Sonoran Desert tortoise being reconsidered for endangered species list

The Sonoran Desert tortoise is a candidate for endangered species protection once again after federal regulators agreed Monday to reconsider their 2015 decision not to list the reptile.

The move comes in response to a lawsuit filed in Tucson in September by the conservation groups WildEarth Guardians and Western Watersheds Project, represented by the Western Environmental Law Center.

Under the agreement approved in federal court in Tucson on Monday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will take a second look at the tortoise’s status with input from scientists and the public.

“The Fish and Wildlife Service should be applauded for doing the right thing here,” said Matthew Bishop, an attorney with the law center, in a written statement. “The 2015 decision merely assumed tortoises were doing fine in the absence of any population data. This was not legally or biologically defensible.”

A new decision from the service is due in 18 months. Until then, the tortoise will receive heightened protection as a “candidate species.”

The Sonoran Desert tortoise’s range spans most of Arizona, including Tucson. It is a separate species from the Mojave Desert tortoise, which lives in California and Nevada and has been listed as threatened since 1990.