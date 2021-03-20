Tucson's water supply can survive 'worst case' CAP cuts, city official says

At most, it would lose only 11% of its total CAP supply under that plan, and only when Lake Mead drops to or below 1,025 feet, about 60 feet lower than today’s level.

But negotiations over revising the 2007 guidelines and the 2019 drought plan could lead to agreements for larger cuts if the river’s future stays gloomy.

Thomure’s view of the worst-case scenario for Tucson is based on the possibility of the entire CAP — which also serves Phoenix, farms and tribes — losing 67% of its total supply in the future.

That’s more than the 2019 drought plan envisions. That plan would cut CAP at most by nearly half its total supply — 720,000 acre-feet — after seven years if Lake Mead dropped low enough.

If CAP were cut 67%, municipal and tribal CAP users would probably lose about 472,000 acre-feet total, Thomure said. That’s enough to serve more than 1.5 million households for a year.

Based on Tucson’s proportional share of the entire CAP supply, the city would lose about 47% of its allocation, said Thomure.

He chose to up the worst-case cut to 50% to simplify calculations for planning purposes.

With a 50% cut, Tucson would have a little less than 75,000 acre-feet of CAP left.