Note: Before the Family History Expo in November, the Star asked readers to submit family names to see what could be found on newspapers.com. We spent 30 minutes on some of them to see what we could find.
Joseph Michael “Mike” Tully carries a name well known to those interested in Southern Arizona history. Tully knows most of that history and had plenty of names for us to use.
The family history we found in 30 minutes of searching on newspapers.com will probably not be news to Mike, but it is interesting reading.
Mike Tully’s father, Joe Tully, was a printer at the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson Citizen for years.
When he returned to the newspaper after serving during World War II, he worked with his father, uncle and a cousin. Newspapers were in the family’s blood.
Mike Tully’s great grandfather, Charles H. Tully, also known as Carlos Tully, was one of the founders of the Arizona Daily Star — it was first known as the Bulletin— along with L. C. Hughes. Charles Tully was also an educator and a charter member of the Arizona Pioneers’ Historical Society.
Charles Tully’s wife, Adela, died in 1917. Charles apparently married again, because his 1923 obituary — he died at 75 — said his 13 children included two infant daughters.
Charles Tully was the adopted son of another pioneer, Pinkney R. Tully. Pinkney Tully was a merchant who, with partner Esteven Ochoa, started Tully, Ochoa & Co., handling freighting and other pursuits. The coming of the railroad put them out of business, according to his obituary, but he landed on his feet. He served two terms as mayor of Tucson among his many accomplishments. Tully Elementary School was named for him.
Mike Tully’s mother was Margaret Tully, and her mother was Frances Volke, who passed away in 1972. Margaret Tully had brothers Ernest and William Volke. Our next step would be to explore this branch of the family tree.