TUSD forms plan to reopen schools as teachers, parents voice concerns about returning

Tucson’s largest school district is considering flexible learning options and safety precautions as parents and educators voice concerns about returning to campus while the coronavirus is still active.

Classes in TUSD are slated to resume on Aug. 6, but many parents are telling the district they want choices when it comes to sending their kids back to school, and some educators say they're nervous about returning in the absence of a vaccine, expressing a desire to work from home.

The feedback is from Tucson Unified parent and employee surveys asking about preferences for the 2020-21 school year. The district is also conducting student and parent forums.

“We are headed into an environment this new school year where we would want to be the district that offers choice and options for parents who feel more comfortable remaining with distance learning, as well as parents feeling more comfortable sending their students back for traditional instruction,” said Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo. “We want to be able to be a fully comprehensive school district that does offer those options for parents and students and community members, but we're going to need flexibility.”

To provide that level of service, the district needs a state funding model that fully finances online instruction, allows schools the flexibility to offer parents and students a choice between online learning and traditional instruction, and flexibility with school calendars and alternative scheduling, Trujillo said.

Arizona's current model funds schools and districts based on students being physically in the classroom. A funding system that accounts for students who are learning remotely would take a change by the state legislature.