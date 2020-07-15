TUSD: Monitors, not teachers, might be in class with students when schools reopen

When Tucson's largest school district opens for in-person instruction, students will be doing online learning regardless of whether their parents keep them home or send them to school. And their teachers may not be in the same classroom, or even at the school at all.

About 50 percent of TUSD families have said they want their children to return to in-person learning on Aug. 17 — the delayed start date set by Gov. Doug Ducey. The governor signed an executive order requiring school districts to offer a full academic year of in-person learning to any family who wants it for schools to be able to maintain funding levels comparable to last year's.

When the Tucson Unified School District opens, students who are doing in-person learning will be assigned a computer and a learning lab or work space with about 13 students to a room. That room will be overseen by a monitor, who will supervise the students, making sure they are safe and following health department guidelines around the coronavirus, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Whether doing in-person or virtual instruction, students in the same class will be doing the same virtual instruction with the same teacher. That teacher does not need to be in the same physical space as the students, and may not be, with some teachers working from home and others at the school.

All classes will be online, including PE and fine arts. There will be a mix of online curriculum, live lessons of core instruction that a teacher will do virtually and virtual collaboration with small online groups.