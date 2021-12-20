Tweaking, politicking continue as Arizona panel works on new election maps

"That's not something that's within our constitutional purview,'' said Neuberg.

Racial considerations are, however. A preliminary version of the plan, backed by Republicans, would legislatively separate Laveen, an area of southwest Phoenix, from the rest of south Phoenix, arguing that the former has more in common with agricultural areas to the west.

But Democrats say the move would divide the Black community which, if left in the same district, would constitute 19% of the vote.

Some changes are being pushed for potentially less obvious reasons.

Still in flux is whether Casa Grande belongs in CD6 — the one that runs from midtown Tucson to the southeast border of the state — or is a better fit with CD2.

That district encompasses Florence and Coolidge. But the sprawling district also takes in Gila, Apache, Navajo, Coconino and Yavapai counties.

One of the last issues likely to be resolved has to do with the legislative district that encompasses six tribes in northern and eastern Arizona.

No matter how the district is drawn, it is likely to send Democrats to the state Capitol. But the question becomes which Democrats.