Two Arizona residents died after power shut off this year, regulators told

According to UES’ report to regulators on the death of the Kingman customer, the utility had shut the customer’s power off on May 13 for non-payment of $1,885, after the customer had failed to keep up with three separate payment plans since April 2020.

The customer’s name and address and other information was redacted from the public version of the UES report, amid privacy concerns.

The customer had established service in 2010 and been disconnected for non-payment and reconnected six times from 2011 to May 2019, when UES said it found evidence the customer had removed the company’s electric meter and replaced it with a meter stolen from another address.

The utility reached a compromise to bill the customer $620 for reconnection, including $370 for the estimated cost of power used through the bogus meter but no payment was made, and the account was closed and the arrearage referred to a collection agency.

The customer re-established service in April 2020 but failed to keep up with three separate payment plans, prompting UES to cancel the payment arrangement and demand full payment of $1,885 in late April of this year.

After sending a disconnect notice and trying to reach the customer by phone over the subsequent two weeks, UES shut the customer’s power off on May 13.