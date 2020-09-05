Two Democratic incumbents, GOP newcomer seek LD9 seats in Arizona House

Friese was born and raised in Baltimore, where he lived with his mother and older brother. He paid his way through the University of Maryland by working and received scholarships and low-interest loans.

He was a volunteer emergency medical technician and firefighter. In 1986, he graduated with a bachelor’s in biochemistry and was accepted into the University of Maryland School of Medicine where he graduated with a medical degree in 1990.

He completed his surgical residency and Trauma Research Fellowship during seven years at the University of Colorado Department of Surgery. In 1997, Friese entered the Navy Medical Corps and served four years as a surgeon in Okinawa, Japan, and Camp Pendleton, California.

After the military, Friese completed his Critical Care Fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and spent six years as a faculty member of the surgery department.

In 2008, Friese joined the UA College of Medicine and is one of nine trauma surgeons. He was on the team that treated victims of the Jan. 8, 2011, shooting spree outside a northwest-side supermarket. Among the injured was then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.