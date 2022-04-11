U of A launches new suicide prevention website

Over the past year, 13% of University of Arizona students have contemplated suicide and 1% have attempted it, according to a 2021 survey.

Nationally, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for young adults. But in most cases, experts believe, it is preventable.

That’s why the UA has unrolled a new suicide prevention website in an effort to respond to mental health concerns on campus. The website —preventsuicide.arizona.edu — lists available resources for students and employees struggling with their mental health.

“Talking thoughtfully about suicide and suicide prevention is essential. This website is one more way we can help the campus and the community do that,” said Leslie Ralph, a licensed clinical psychologist who works for the university’s Counseling and Psychological Services.

“Campus Health and Counseling and Psychological Services offer a menu of suicide prevention and mental health and wellness trainings, and we saw an opportunity to create an online tool that anyone could use for additional education and support, whatever their background or experience in suicide prevention,” Ralph said.

Health and economic challenges many people have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic have created mental health issues or exacerbated existing ones.

“Over the past two years, we have seen changes in the way students engage with our services and talk about their concerns,” Ralph said. “Many students have reported that their symptoms of depression, anxiety, or suicidal thoughts feel amplified. We've seen this with eating disorders and other mental health as well.”

Some of the specific information on the website includes information on how to:

Recognize warning signs

Help yourself and others

Support survivors of suicide attempts and loss

“Mental health is an integral part of overall health and should be addressed just as any other health and wellness need,” UA President Robert Robbins said at a news conference Monday, where he announced the launch of the website. “If you are in need, I strongly encourage you to reach out.”

Students can access mental health support services by contacting Counseling and Psychological Services by phone at 520-621-3334 or online at https://caps.arizona.edu.

Employees can access mental health support services by contacting Life and Work Connection by phone at 520-621-2493 or by email at lifework@arizona.edu.

Kathryn Palmer covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at kpalmer@tucson.com or her new phone number, 520-496-9010.

