U.S. now returning asylum seekers to Sonora to await El Paso court hearings

“We’re going to take up to the capacity we have,” she said.

Nogales is now the seventh border crossing — and the first in Arizona — through which U.S. authorities return migrants to Mexico to await court hearings. The policy was introduced in January 2019 in San Diego, according to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security.

For the foreseeable future, 30 asylum seekers are going to be returned to Nogales, Sonora, every day, said Rafael Garay Cardenas, an assistant to that city’s mayor, who helps keep track of asylum seekers’ spots in line as they wait to speak to U.S. officials at the port of entry.

The change in policy, which will apply to all border crossings in Arizona, was prompted by asylum seekers trying to illegally cross the border by running through vehicle lanes to the port in Nogales, Cardenas said.

All of the asylum seekers sent to Nogales, Sonora, will have their immigration court hearings in El Paso, according to the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.

Asylum seekers waiting in Nogales, Sonora, will need to make their own way to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, where they will meet U.S. officials at the border in order to cross into El Paso for their immigration court hearings. Then they are supposed to return themselves to Nogales, Sonora.