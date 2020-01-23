UA joins Tucson effort to get people facing opioid charges into treatment

The University of Arizona is the newest partner in a local effort to help people avoid jail and get into treatment for opioid abuse.

Launched in 2018, Unified Medication Assisted Treatment Targeted Engagement Response, or U-MATTER, seeks to help prevent drug-related deaths by getting some people facing incarceration into drug treatment. Tucson police officers can opt to “deflect” a person found in possession of up to 2 grams of certain opioids, including heroin and Oxycontin, into treatment.

The UA; Tucson Police Department; CODAC Health, Recovery and Wellness; and Pima County have teamed up to continue the deflection program as part of a three-year, $1.47 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

So far, more than 900 people have gone into treatment rather than jail, according to TPD, which first partnered with CODAC to launch the program in July 2018.

The program grew from local agencies’ realization that fatal opioid overdoses, which killed 790 Arizonans in 2016, was increasing at a rapid pace — 74% over a four-year span, according to a UA news release. The statistics prompted Gov. Doug Ducey to declare a public health emergency.