UA-led space mission makes history with five-second stop on asteroid Bennu

Their first clue should come Wednesday, Oct. 21, as the spacecraft transmits video footage from the touch-and-go on Bennu.

Over the next week, the team will use the probe’s cameras to visually inspect the sampling arm for telltale signs of dust. Then they will direct the spacecraft to perform a spin maneuver that should tell them the approximate mass of the material collected.

If Tuesday’s sampling run failed to collect enough stuff, the team could try again at a different location on the spinning asteroid roughly one-third of a mile wide.

The mission’s goal is to return with at least 2 ounces of minerals left over from the formation of the solar system 4.5 billion years ago, but the team is hoping to bring back considerably more dirt to play with. The spacecraft can hold over 4 pounds of samples, enough to fuel countless discoveries about the formation of the planets and the origins of life on Earth.

That’s why Betsy Cantwell, UA senior vice president for research and innovation, describes OSIRIS-REx as a “generational science mission.”

She said she can’t wait to see what UA researchers might learn from the asteroid samples due to arrive back on Earth in September 2023.