UA professors honored for inventions impacting 'welfare of society'

Two University of Arizona faculty members have been elected to the National Academy of Inventors, considered one of the highest professional honors awarded solely to academic inventors, the school said.

As fellows, Robert A. Norwood, a professor in the College of Optical Sciences and Laurence Hurley, a professor in the College of Pharmacy, join nine other inventors from UA who have been elected since Tech Launch Arizona, UA’s tech-transfer agency, launched in 2013.

The academy of inventors highlighted the professors work to create or facilitate “outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development and the welfare of society,” UA said.

They join a group of more than 4,000 individual academic inventors that has generated $2.2 trillion in revenue from more than 42,700 U.S. patents and 13,000 licensed technologies and companies, the program said.

Hurley’s work has led to two “first-in-class” cancer drugs, which are currently in the clinic trial phases, UA said.

Hurley also worked on four other drugs in clinical trials by identifying the mechanism of action, defined as “information about the safety of the drug and how it affects the body,” according to the National Cancer Institute.