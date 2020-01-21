UA researchers study how exposure to blue light can help those with concussions

Those with a concussion can momentarily see stars, become disoriented or even briefly lose consciousness following the injury; however, loss of consciousness doesn’t always happen and many people who sustain a concussion are able to walk it off without realizing they have a mild brain injury, according to Killgore.

Headaches, attention problems, and mental fogginess are commonly reported after head injuries and can persist for some time.

Few, if any, effective treatments for mTBI exist. The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command funded the research to find alternatives to medicinal methods of mTBI recovery.

“About 50% of people with mTBI also complain that they have sleep problems after an injury,” Killgore said.

Recent research has shown that the brain repairs itself during sleep, so Killgore and his co-authors — John Vanuk, Bradley Shane, Mareen Weber and Sahil Bajaj, all from the Department of Psychiatry — sought to determine if improved sleep led to a faster recovery.

In a clinical trial, adults with mTBI used a cube-like device that shines bright blue light at participants from their desk or tables for 30 minutes early each morning for six weeks.

Control groups were exposed to bright amber light.