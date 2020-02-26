UA’s Confucius Institute closing this summer amid 'changes in federal laws'

The Confucius Institute at the University of Arizona is closing on July 31 amid “changes in federal laws and policy,” the university said in a letter released Wednesday.

Established in 2007, the Arizona Board of Regents on behalf of UA and the Headquarters of Confucius Institute, Ministry of Education in Beijing, China, collaborated to bring Chinese language and cultural education opportunities to UA, K-12 public schools and various community members.

Among its teachings of language, health and wellness, and performing arts, the institute regularly held events such as the Chinese New Year’s Gala.

“To our partners in China and from our local community, and to Chinese teachers, CIUA staff and volunteers who have worked at CIUA, we are deeply indebted for their immeasurable contributions and dedication to the outstanding Chinese language and cultural program,” UA’s letter said.

UA says the change won’t affect the Chinese Language program in its Department of East Asian Studies.

UA still plans on finding other avenues to collaborate with the Chinese to launch another Confucius Institute, according to the letter, although more than a dozen universities recently closed their institutes, including Arizona State University.