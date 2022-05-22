UA 's emergency blue-light phones stay on, but go out elsewhere

While other universities are pulling the plugs on their outdoor emergency phones, University of Arizona officials continue to consider their blue lights special.

Because of cell phones, schools like the University of Georgia, University of Connecticut and University of Nebraska are finding that fewer people rely on outdoor emergency blue light phones, and are switching to safety apps, such as LiveSafe.

Even at the UA, prank calls far outnumber legitimate calls from the 250 phones spread around campus. Each phone costs about $10,000 to install.

But there’s something about the comfort of the blue lights that keeps them on at the UA — at least to provide a perception of safety.

“If it gives people a feeling of security on campus then it pays for itself,” said Herbert Wagner, the UA's director of risk management.

The emergency phone system was started by former UA President Peter Likins after a murder occurred while he was serving as president at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

Since then, even though they aren’t required by code or regulation, the UA has kept and expanded them on campus.

Wagner said blue-light phones are installed every time the campus expands with a new construction project. Two more phones will be installed at the new Advanced Research Building near East Speedway.

“We’ve got the campus pretty much covered,” Wagner said. “You can turn in a 360 direction and will spot a blue light.”

Risk Management Services at the UA oversees the blue light phones and even though no one has been “clamoring” to have more installed, they have continued to use them, Wagner said.

Wagner said he was aware of other universities removing blue light phones, but the UA doesn’t intend to take them down.

Even though cell phones are everywhere, if the blue light phones save just one life, then they are worth it, Wagner said.

UA police receives up to three calls a day on average. Usually they are pranks that typically peak about 2 a.m., says Sgt. Sean Shields.

“That’s not something typically we run code 3 to, we’re not gonna go lights and sirens there unless we hear something on the other end that would indicate or elicit that response,” Shields said.

The prank calls are a drain on police resources and time. But Shields said he still thinks the phones should stay put, especially if a cell phones run out of power during a sticky situation.

“Who knows, they could’ve watched TikToks all day and then their phone is dead, like, oh, shoot,” Shields said.

The phone is a direct landline to UAPD and is responded to within a couple minutes, according to Shields.

Unlike a personal cell phone, the blue light phones have a unique address that allows police to determine the caller’s location much quicker and cuts down on response time.

In addition to police responding routinely to the calls, the phones are serviced frequently. The phones send an internal signal three times a day that lets management know that the wires are still properly connected.

Twice a year a student worker is sent out during winter or summer break to check each phone. The student speaks on the phone and records the quality of the sound, signal connection and if the phone is functioning properly.

Wagner said it’s possible that the blue lights earn brownie points with parents when tour guides point them out, and they might even help with student retention.

“The blue lights are one piece of the safety puzzle to ensure campus safety,” Wagner said.

