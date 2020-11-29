UA student’s suicide prompts questions over same-day gun sales

Editor’s note: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has guidelines for journalists who report on suicide to avoid triggering readers who may be suicidal — guidelines the Arizona Daily Star followed closely in preparing this article. If you experience suicidal feelings after reading it, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline around the clock by calling 1-800-273-8255 or texting TALK to 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

At a rest stop on a highway north of Tucson, Alex Sanov made his loved ones members of a club no one wants to join.

Nine days after he was released from a psychiatric hospital — a stay that had seemed to do him a world of good – the 21-year-old University of Arizona student walked into a midtown gun store and walked out with the firearm he would use to kill himself.

Stopping at his nearby apartment on Oct. 3, he left the receipt for his $260 purchase on the kitchen table, then took his final drive.

An hour later, his short life was over.

Parents and friends believe Sanov, a 2017 graduate of Catalina Foothills High School, might have been saved were it not for an Arizona gun law that permits the same-day purchase of firearms.