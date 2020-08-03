UA to expand digital offerings with purchase of online university

Robbins said it will take some work to get their messaging across that this acquisition will benefit students.

“We just haven't done as good a job as I think we could have in that regard. I think this is a golden opportunity for us to give that message to students that the University of Arizona cares about you, cares about your future,” Robbins said.

THE FUTURE UA

Internally, there are hopes that with expansion not only will more students come through the UA pipeline, but financial gains will also be recognized for years to come. That’s particularly important now, with the UA facing extreme financial pressure due to COVID-19.

“When an organization is struggling, you can't just stand back and let the world happen around you. You've got to think about where you'd like to be 10 years from now and what are the things you'd like to be doing to help you get there,” Goldberg said.

He noted that, “If you look at the large online providers, these are $600- and $700-million-a-year businesses. This easily in a decade could be $100 million in revenue to the University of Arizona.”

UA administrators believes there’s much more room for student enrollment to grow, as Ashford served 85,000 students at its peak.