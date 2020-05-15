UA to launch additional antibody testing sites in Arizona next week

The UA announced April 14 that it was developing an antibody test for COVID-19 and would make 250,000 such tests available to the state, beginning about May 1.
Kris Hanning / University of Arizona Health Sciences
The University of Arizona is expanding its free antibody testing initiative to community members, medical personnel and first responders on Monday.
There will be 31 testing sites available, and more will open if needed, a UA Health Sciences department news release said.
Antibody blood testing does not identify whether a person has COVID-19. Rather, it detects if a person has antibodies that develop seven to 10 days after the virus has passed.
The specific testing site for each person will be selected during the registration process.
All participants will be screened for symptoms before their appointment, and anyone showing symptoms will not move forward in the process, the UA said.
The UA announced in April that it was developing an antibody test for COVID-19 and would make 250,000 such tests available to the state after receiving $3.5 million in funding.
The first phase of testing was provided to 3,000 medical personnel and first responders on April 30.
UA also plans to offer optional testing to its faculty, staff and students.
To sign up for a free test, go to
covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu.
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
The venerable T-Rex outside the McDonald's at Grant and Tanque Verde comes around late, but strong, to the mask game, May 13, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Greg Madril, director of Pascua Yaqui Workforce Development, loads a van up with boxes of food to be taken to homes of elders on the reservation who have isolated themselves during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, on May 8, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Abigail Pauley (center) and Carmen Solis (right) deliver food to the homes of elders on Pascua Yaqui Reservation who have isolated themselves during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, on May 8, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills High School graduates throw their hats in the air as they are videoed on the stage on the football field at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Dr., in Tucson, Ariz., on May 11, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Catalina Foothills High School is videoing all 415 graduates individually over three days crossing the stage with their diploma cover. Small groups of graduates are escorted toward the stage and stand next to cones set apart for social distancing. After video and still pictures, graduates are given a t-shirt as they leave. "Its an amazing amount of work and planning, but our grads are worth it," said Julie Farbarik, director of Alumni and Community Relations at Catalina Foothills School District.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Graduates follow directions as they are filmed cross the stage at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Dr., in Tucson, Ariz., on May 11, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) and graduations being canceled, Catalina Foothills High School, set across three days, is filming all 415 graduates as they cross the stage with a their diploma cover. Small groups of graduates are escorted toward the stage and stand next to cones set apart for social distancing. After filming and taking pictures, graduates are given a t-shirt as they leave. "Its an amazing amount of work and planning, but our grads are worth it," said Julie Farbarik, director of Alumni and Community Relations at Catalina Foothills High School.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills High School senior Maura Benesch grabs hand sanitizer before picking up her diploma cover at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Dr., in Tucson, Ariz., on May 11, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Catalina Foothills High School is videoing all 415 graduates individually over three days crossing the stage with their diploma cover. Small groups of graduates are escorted toward the stage and stand next to cones set apart for social distancing. After video and still pictures, graduates are given a t-shirt as they leave. "Its an amazing amount of work and planning, but our grads are worth it," said Julie Farbarik, director of Alumni and Community Relations at Catalina Foothills School District.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Senior students follow directions as they are videoed crossing the stage on the football field at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Dr., in Tucson, Ariz., on May 11, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Catalina Foothills High School is videoing all 415 graduates individually over three days crossing the stage with their diploma cover. Small groups of graduates are escorted toward the stage and stand next to cones set apart for social distancing. After video and still pictures, graduates are given a t-shirt as they leave. "Its an amazing amount of work and planning, but our grads are worth it," said Julie Farbarik, director of Alumni and Community Relations at Catalina Foothills School District.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
A fully suited worker, part of a crew from ServiceMaster, gestures out the door to a teammate while sanitizing the Little Cesars at 1201 W. St. Mary's, May 9, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Owner Michael Elefante cleans the pasta bar at Mama Louisa’s, 2041 S. Craycroft Road. Local restaurants and bars must limit their indoor occupancy to no more than 50%.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Lunchtime is normally standing room only at R&R Pizza Express, 13,905 N. Sandario Road, Marana. But it was sparsely attended on May 11, 2020, as the state allowed restaurants to re-open their dining rooms. Owner Linda Molitor carefully spaced tables to maintain social distancing for dining-in.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Owner Linda Molitor wipes down one of four tables available for dining-in at R&R Pizza Express, 13,905 N. Sandario Road, Marana, on May 11, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Suzanne Elefante, center, office manager, teaches Breanna Jirschele, employee, a discount at the register at Mama Louisa's, 2041 S. Craycroft Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on May 11, 2020. Restaurants reopened on Monday after the Pima County Health Department issued a list of protective measures in response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). Mama Louisa's has decreased tables and closed off their bar. Their all-you-can eat pasta bar will remain open with an employee in charge of serving pasta to customers and there will no longer be a salad bar. "We want to make sure we implement things that are going to last forever," said Suzanne Elefante, office manager at Mama Louisa's.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Debra Roff, left, employee, keeps her distance as she takes a families order at Coyote Pause Café, 2740 S. Kinney Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on May 11, 2020. Restaurants reopened on Monday after Gov. Doug Ducey allowed restaurants to open and the Pima County Health Department issued a list of protective measures in response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). Coyote Pause Café has decreased their seating to less than 50% to allow for social distancing along with signage about COVID-19 and social distancing. There are sneeze-guards, made by the employees, at the counter tops. There are also small trash bags placed at every table for customers to place their trash allowing employees to decrease the amount of items they touch.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Leo Kresch, left, and Drew Burk, employees from Downtown Kitchen and Cocktails prepare to-go meals at The Carriage House, 135 S. Sixth Ave., in Tucson, Ariz., on May 12, 2020. Janos Wilder, owner of The Carriage House and Downtown Kitchen and Cocktails, received a donation to help prepare 1,400 meals for Tucson Medical Center employees. The meal includes two entrees and a desert.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Devon Sanner, executive chef at The Carriage House and Downtown Kitchen and Cocktails, places Thai Green Vegetable Curry on top of rice in to-go meals at The Carriage House, 135 S. Sixth Ave., in Tucson, Ariz., on May 12, 2020. Janos Wilder, owner of The Carriage House and Downtown Kitchen and Cocktails, received a donation to help prepare 1,400 meals for Tucson Medical Center employees. The meal includes two entrees and a desert.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
A group of finished to-go meals remain on top of the counter while employees from Downtown Kitchen and Cocktails create more to-go meals at The Carriage House, 135 S. Sixth Ave., in Tucson, Ariz., on May 12, 2020. Janos Wilder, owner of The Carriage House and Downtown Kitchen and Cocktails, received a donation to help prepare 1,400 meals for Tucson Medical Center employees. The meal includes two entrees and a desert.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Rachel Tineo, Tucson Strength ambassador, wipes down equipment at Tucson Strength, 6130 E. Speedway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on May 13, 2020. Tucson Strength has modified aspects of their gym to fit the coronavirus pandemic. Equipment is spaced out to allow for social distancing and equipment is being cleaned after every use by members as well as employees.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Diana Sestiaga, a manager at DSW, talks with a customer at the store located at 7191 E. Broadway, on May 12, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
A customer orders a meal during Cucusa's Caribbean Cuisine grand opening at the Tucson International Business Center, on May 12, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bartender Katelyn Williams confirms an order from Briante Brown after he checked the offerings from a photo on her phone while doing sidewalk service at John Henry's bar, May 6, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A bench decorated with a thank you to healthcare workers and first responders in the front yard of a home off N Tortolita Road, on May 6, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Frank Marini flashes a heart symbol to the staff inside the Tucson Medical Center emergency room as members of the hospital's executive team come out to celebrate their nursing staff during shift change, May 6, 2020, Tucson, Ariz. Wednesday was nurses' day and the executives were out in along the campus streets showing their support.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Recovered Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) patient Larry Delf, retired Tucson paramedic and St. Mary's Hospital EMT, waves to family members, friends, nurses, doctors, hospital staff and Tucson Fire Department as they celebrate Delf's recovery at Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital 1601 W. Saint Mary's Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on May 7, 2020. After a month of hospitalization, Delf is being transferred to a long-term acute care facility.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
While waiting for recovered Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) patient Larry Delf, retired Tucson paramedic and St. Mary's Hospital EMT, Chevelle Baker, center, granddaughter, holds up a sign with Family members, friends, nurses, doctors and hospital staff to celebrate Delf's recovery at Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital 1601 W. Saint Mary's Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on May 7, 2020. After a month of hospitalization, Delf is being transferred to a long-term acute care facility.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
David Sounart, vice-president of manufacturing, removes the molds from a batch of Twin Peaks mugs, mugs the company made for the TV series, as HF Coors begins to return to production, May 8, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Esmeralda Islava works with client Caroline Stelmach at Bellaza Beauty Bar located at 1951 W Grant Road #110 during their first day reopened since non-essential businesses began closing due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), on May 8, 2020. "Its weird that there are fewer people but it feels [safer]," Stelmach said about the precautionary changes.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Melanie has her temperature checked before her manicure appointment at Bellaza Beauty Bar located at 1951 W Grant Road #110 during their first day reopened since non-essential businesses began closing due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), on May 8, 2020. When asked what it is like coming back to the salon since the virus Melanie responded "It's different for sure. Having to sign a waiver and get your temperature checked."
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Stylist Rahnay Curtis with mask on while cutting hair at CDO Barbershop on May 8, 2020, in Tucson.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Owner Jennifer Ball cuts Carl Arnal's hair at CDO Barbershop on May 8, 2020, in Tucson. Arnal said, "I cheated a little on March 7. My son is a barber." He added, "I started panicking when they talked about (reopening) in the middle of May." When he said down in the chair for a cut, he said, "I will definitely enjoy this one."
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Josh and Meghan Leunen share their helping of lava cake from the bed of their truck while cars still file into the lots at the Tucson Dragway Drive-In Theater Powered by Griffith Automotive Repair & Restoration's showing of Pixar's Cars, May 8, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Isaiah Valdez peers out from the trunk of his car, with two stout table legs providing extra support of the hood, before the start of the night's showing of Cars at the Tucson Dragway Drive-In Theater Powered by Griffith Automotive Repair & Restoration, May 8, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Family members practice social distancing while celebrating mothers day at Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on May 10, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Wright Elementary School teacher Sheree Garcia packs up leftover items in students' desks for them to pick up, on May 8, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Wright Elementary School teacher Sheree Garcia elbow bumps her student Francisco Cruz Silva, 8, as she drops off a computer for him at his family's home, on May 8, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Sarah Hemzawi, in Raleigh, N.C., gets to attend the evening meal of her parents Ziad Hemzawi and Raina Kanawati, part of their Ramadan ceremonies at their home, May 7, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Rania Kanawati prays in her living room, part of the adapting to the closing of the local mosques due to COVID19 restrictions, May 7, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Jesus Bonillas, owner of American Eat Co., measures the distance between tables at the restaurant located at 1439 S. Fourth Avenue, on May 6, 2020. As restaurants prepare to host dine in customers again they are taking precautions in limiting the number of customers and distancing seating areas to comply with Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
