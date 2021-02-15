University of Arizona asteroid hunters overcome virus, wildfire in record year of discoveries

It’s only the really big stuff that we need to worry about.

The Catalina Sky Survey is part of a global network designed to find and track what are known as “potentially hazardous objects,” namely any asteroids or comets larger than 460 feet wide that cross the Earth’s orbit.

About 2,200 such objects have been identified so far, including 157 potential killers ranging in size from just over half a mile to more than 4 miles in diameter.

The asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago was about 6 miles wide.

“We need to be doing more”

Fortunately, Christensen said such large, “civilization-defining” impacts are exceedingly rare — something on the order of once every 100 million years or so.

And with enough advanced warning, he said, a mission could be mounted to try to nudge an incoming asteroid just enough for it to miss the Earth.

None of the large objects currently being tracked are projected to hit us, at least not within the next century.