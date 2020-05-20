University of Arizona launches task force to plan for campus reopening

Just months before classes are slated to resume, a new task force has been launched to determine how the University of Arizona campus will operate come Aug. 24 in the face of the coronavirus.

In addition to taking up on-campus housing and on-campus learning planning, other considerations before the task force include how to regionalize coronavirus testing and tracing efforts in collaboration with Pima County and the city of Tucson.

Doing so would create a “uniform message, a uniform process that the average person then has great confidence in and see that everybody’s working together to protect them,” said Dr. Richard Carmona, former U.S. surgeon general and professor in the UA’s College of Medicine and College of Pharmacy.

Carmona will be in charge of the task force’s incident command center.

The mission of the task force is to give students and workers the ability to make informed decisions about returning to campus, said Carmona, who will report directly to UA President Robert Robbins.

Weekly task force updates are planned for the public.

The success of the return-to-campus plan and limiting the spread of the coronavirus is dependent on the cooperation of students and the staff, Robbins said.

CAMPUS LIVING

Campus living arrangements will look different as the administration explores how many students would be in each room, possibly keeping students in single rooms or allowing only two students to a room, according to Robbins.

During the final eight weeks of the spring semester when approximately 500 to 600 students remained on campus, Robbins said there weren’t many coronavirus cases within the dorms.