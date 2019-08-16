The remodel of the Harkins location at the Tucson Spectrum includes a CINÉ1 large format auditorium.

 Courtesy of Harkins Theatres

The Harkins movie theater at the Tucson Spectrum shopping center is getting an upgrade. 

Several upgrades, actually. 

Construction for the theater’s remodel has already started. According to a press release from the company, the theater, located at 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz near West Drexel Road, will remain open during construction. 

About half of the auditoriums are expected to be complete in time for the holidays.

Upgrades include new seating options in each auditorium with sections featuring rockers and electronic recliners. There will also be a CINÉ1 large format auditorium, which will feature reclining seats, audio upgrades and a large "video wall entry feature."

Upgrades also include "cutting-edge" laser projection, updates to the lobby and an in-lobby bar featuring wine, beer and local craft favorites. Reserved seating will also be available.

The upgrades are part of Harkins' $150 million initiative that is going toward its existing theaters.   

"Tucson Spectrum holds a special place in our hearts as our first Tucson location, especially for me as a native Tucsonan," Mike Bowers, company president and CEO, said in the release.  

Reinvesting in the theaters helps provide the best movie-going experience for guests, Bowers said. 

Beyond Tucson, Harkins recently announced that it will also remodel a location in Gilbert.

