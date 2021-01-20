Vaccine rollout for Tucson educators off to slow and confusing start

School workers are starting to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tucson, but the rollout is off to a slow and confusing start.

Last week, the Pima County Health Department said more than 2,200 K-12 school workers would be getting vaccinated this week at the new University of Arizona super-site. But on Tuesday, the UA sent out a press release saying that number would actually be around only 650. And school districts don’t seem to be getting the same information from the county Health Department.

Sahuarita Unified said Tuesday afternoon that the district had no knowledge that it would be getting less than the 90 vaccines they were promised this week. But Catalina Foothills said the county Health Department informed the district Tuesday morning that each district would only be getting about 25% of their allotment. That would give Catalina Foothills just 20.

Sunnyside received 105 vaccine appointments for its staff this week rather than the 140 it was allotted, said spokeswoman Marisela Felix.

For its part, the UA says that it has met every timeline the county has set.

“The University of Arizona has met the timelines set by Pima County Health Department,” said spokeswoman Pam Scott. “We appreciate the opportunity Pima County is providing us to play such a major role in vaccinating a portion of the 350,000 people estimated to be in Phase 1B.”

Beginning next week, the UA will expand its days and hours to administer 800 vaccines a day.

The county notified TUSD on Monday there were system issues, according to Nikki Steffan, the district’s director of health services. Only 250 staffers were sent an invitation to register for the vaccine, although the district was guaranteed 780 for this week.