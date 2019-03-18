A vigil will be held Monday night at the Muslim Community Center of Tucson in honor of the victims of the mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques.
The event, hosted by the Northwest Tucson Interfaith Alliance, is holding the vigil as an "act of solidarity and prayer, as we remember the victims of this senseless tragedy," the Facebook event reads.
The event starts at 7, but organizers ask that you get there by 6:45 p.m.
Details
Whats: Vigil for the New Zealand Mosque shooting victims
When: 7 p.m., Monday, March 18
Where: Muslim Community Center Tucson, 5100 North Kevy Place