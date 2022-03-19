Village of tiny houses could help Tucson's huge homelessness problem

"Community-based health care is about meeting people where they're at," Cordts said. "People need to be empowered if we want them to make changes in their lives and their health, that needs to start with them being empowered."

While Catalytic will have office space at The Homing Project's future site, the idea will be to visit people in their own homes, helping providers get a full picture and the best possible context of the patient's living situation.

"It levels it out for people to have a bigger voice and share more openly about what's really going on in their lives and about the barriers that hinder them moving forward," Cordts said. "This makes the providers more socially aware of what's going on with an individual, as problems are often masked when people show up at their office."

Cordts used the example of a person who is unhoused being able to shower and get a new set of clothes at a shelter before visiting a doctor. This doctor might give the person advice about a new diet that they think could make a positive impact without being aware of the person's living situation or struggles.