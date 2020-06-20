Virtual Juneteenth celebration gives glimpse into black culture, community in Tucson

The spike in coronavirus cases shut down an in-person celebration of Juneteenth in Tucson on Saturday, but it couldn’t drown out the voices of organizers spreading the message of the event’s importance.
The Barbea Williams Performance Co. hosted an hourslong, livestreamed event to mark the 50th annual celebration in Tucson. It featured singers, musicians and speakers relaying the message of Black Lives Matter to viewers.
Barbea Williams, the company’s artistic director, told viewers the event was a time to “enjoy, reflect and think about what this day means to us, not only 50 years ago here in Tucson, but also 1865.”
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862, but it wasn’t enforced in many places until after the Civil War ended in April 1865. Word didn’t reach the last enslaved black people until June 19 of that year, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Texas.
Usually held in Tucson Parks and Recreation areas or the Dunbar Center, the local event brings thousands out to experience black culture and history, while black entrepreneurs display what they offer to the community.
Speakers Saturday called for action during a time of protests against police brutality and systemic racism that have swept the world.
“This is the time to make some real change, because a lot of the things that I hear people saying today are some of the same things I heard when I was a young person,” Williams said.
“So it’s time now that we make some real change and really open up doors in a way that we’ve never done before.”
First taking place in Tucson in 1970, the event’s origins are attributed to the families of Morris Doty and Bobby Ray Dixon, who lived in the “A” Mountain area. The first event was held at Vista del Pueblo Park, not far from the base of the mountain, according to a Tucson Juneteenth Facebook post.
Event organizers once called it a “little neighborhood get-together,” according to Arizona Daily Star archives, but it grew in the following years into an even more inclusive event providing the community with historical presentations and exhibits, music and dance, and vendors selling food, arts and crafts.
During Saturday’s event, Tucson’s downtown area was filled with people of all ages painting Stone Avenue to display “Black Lives Matter” in colorful painted letters. The same words were displayed on a banner across the top of City Hall on Friday.
“It’s important that we work with our intergenerational community. They have something to teach us, and we have something to remind them of in terms of who we are,” Williams said.
