Virtual Juneteenth celebration gives glimpse into black culture, community in Tucson

“This is the time to make some real change, because a lot of the things that I hear people saying today are some of the same things I heard when I was a young person,” Williams said.

“So it’s time now that we make some real change and really open up doors in a way that we’ve never done before.”

First taking place in Tucson in 1970, the event’s origins are attributed to the families of Morris Doty and Bobby Ray Dixon, who lived in the “A” Mountain area. The first event was held at Vista del Pueblo Park, not far from the base of the mountain, according to a Tucson Juneteenth Facebook post.

Event organizers once called it a “little neighborhood get-together,” according to Arizona Daily Star archives, but it grew in the following years into an even more inclusive event providing the community with historical presentations and exhibits, music and dance, and vendors selling food, arts and crafts.

During Saturday’s event, Tucson’s downtown area was filled with people of all ages painting Stone Avenue to display “Black Lives Matter” in colorful painted letters. The same words were displayed on a banner across the top of City Hall on Friday.

“It’s important that we work with our intergenerational community. They have something to teach us, and we have something to remind them of in terms of who we are,” Williams said.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.