What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Sandy Kreamer.
Nominated by: Karynina Johnson.
Why: For her work with the Amphitheater Clothing Bank. Kreamer is a no-nonsense, efficient, energetic and incredibly fun volunteer coordinator, wrote Johnson in her nomination letter. Kreamer is dedicated to improving the lives of others through her passion, work ethic and genuine goodness. Kreamer recently retired from a nursing career at the Veterans Administration. Kreamer has the skills and background to help better the lives of children in the Amphitheater school district, Johnson wrote. “Sandy is truly an inspiration when it comes to kindness in action through direct service,” Johnson wrote. Johnson said the clothing bank this school year distributed more than 23,000 clothing items to about 650 Amphi students.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.